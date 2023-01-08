Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

