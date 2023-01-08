Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $208,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 203.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 183.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.0% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

