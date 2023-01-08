Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Trading Down 5.4%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.09 and last traded at $153.09. Approximately 14,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 81,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

