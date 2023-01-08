Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 454,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,914,000 after purchasing an additional 547,257 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Insider Activity

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

