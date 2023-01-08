Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 1.8 %

Masimo stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.86. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $262.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.