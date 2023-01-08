Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

