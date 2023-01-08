Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $127.26 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,330,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,937 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 8.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 56,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 53,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

