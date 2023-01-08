Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Moderna were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,367,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,655,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,921,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $81,117,386 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $180.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $241.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.