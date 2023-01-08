Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $18.23 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $404.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

