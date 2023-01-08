Morgan Stanley Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

