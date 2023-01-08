Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $263.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.