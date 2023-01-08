Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.02 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

