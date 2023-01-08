Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 113 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $107.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

