Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

