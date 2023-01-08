Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 592 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 833.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

