Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $27,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 922.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA HSCZ opened at $26.58 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

