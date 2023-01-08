Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 133.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Markel by 36.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2,270.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 1,757.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,383.99 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,236.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

