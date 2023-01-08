Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

