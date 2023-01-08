Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $116.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92.

