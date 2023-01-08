Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $40.46 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

