Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $29,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

