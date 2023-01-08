Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,913,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 161.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 171,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $73.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

