Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 250.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $325.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

