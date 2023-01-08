Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

BMEZ opened at 16.04 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.33 and a 1-year high of 24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.01.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

