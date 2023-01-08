Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

