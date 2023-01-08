Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $125,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.49.
