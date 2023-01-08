Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

GLDI opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.82. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $139.27 and a 52-week high of $175.80.

