New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

