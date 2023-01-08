Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

