Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $247.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

