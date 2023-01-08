Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

