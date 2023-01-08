Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $321,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46.

