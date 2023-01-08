Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $71.40.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

