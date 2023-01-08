Philip B. Daniele Sells 448 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,466.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,294.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $467,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 218.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

