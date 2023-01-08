Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of PECO opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

