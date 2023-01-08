Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,542 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

