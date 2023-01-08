Raymond James & Associates Acquires 22,262 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.