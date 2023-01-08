Raymond James & Associates Acquires 30,428 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after buying an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,901,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

