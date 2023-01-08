Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

