Raymond James & Associates Has $18.96 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS opened at $81.85 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

