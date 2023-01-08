Raymond James & Associates Has $19.99 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $104.75 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -952.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

