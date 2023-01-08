Raymond James & Associates Has $21.73 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

