Raymond James & Associates Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $107.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.