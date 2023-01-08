Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Welltower were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

