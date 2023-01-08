Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $120.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

