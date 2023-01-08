Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 188,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

