Raymond James & Associates Purchases 301,713 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.81 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

