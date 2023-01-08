Raymond James & Associates Purchases 63,527 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $22,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

