Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,904 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.86.

ULTA stock opened at $486.19 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $490.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.04 and its 200-day moving average is $418.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

