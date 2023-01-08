Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

